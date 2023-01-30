

Jamla/Roc Nation artist Reuben Vincent delivers his debut album, Love Is War. Featuring 11 new songs and guest appearances from Rapsody, Reason, Domani and Stacey Barthe. Also featuring production 9th Wonder, Young Guru, The Soul Council and Vincent himself. He had this to say about the project:

“I worked on ‘Love Is War’ for two years. Conceptually, ‘Love Is War’ is an acknowledgment that as young black men, I feel like we aren’t taught, and given the tools of how to love properly. We don’t know how to love our people, our women, our brothers; and most importantly ourselves. When you don’t know how to love yourself you can’t love others the right way, ‘Love Is War’ addresses that. These last two years, I’ve learned a lot about myself, but I still have much to learn. My goal is to love myself properly, and that comes with exploration (internally and externally). That is why I titled the album, ‘Love Is War’, because it is a constant battle to get to that center in your life. We all battle ourselves to get to a place where we can both love and be loved.”

You can stream Love Is War in its entirety below..