Home Music Video Music Video: Freeway – Rejoice Music Video Music Video: Freeway – Rejoice By Cyclone - January 30, 2023 Freeway sings praises to the sky with his new song/video "Rejoice". Produced by Jake One, Freeway hits the streets of Philly, recent shows, standing in front of a Mercedes speaking on his up and downs. Watch the "Rejoice" video below.