Grafh and 38 Spesh connect with members of the R-O-C on their new single, “Rocafella Chain” featuring Memphis Bleek, Freeway, and Peedi Crakk. 38 Spesh’s instrumental, Grafh and the rest of the crew pays homage to Roc-A-Fella Records. “Rocafella Chain” is the latest single off Grafh and 38 Spesh’s upcoming album, God’s Timing.

You can stream “Rocafella Chain” below.

***Updated with the official video.***