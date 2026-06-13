Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 937) “Put The Kids To Sleep”

June 13, 2026

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with the Knicks Game 4 win completing the largest comeback in NBA Playoff and Finals history () before turning to the internet reacting to Rick Ross taking a commercial flight (). Ross’s next single for ‘Set In Stone’ featuring T.I. releases (), plus new music from Blxst, Jessie Reyez, & Ambre (). Also, Joe shares a story which leads to a question for the room about breakup etiquette (), Oschino responds to JAY-Z with a diss record (), DJ ASAP and his wife LaShonda Moore have been sentenced to 40 years following a pyramid scheme (), and much more!

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