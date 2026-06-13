Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 506) Knicks In 5

OG Anunoby and the Knicks pulled off the greatest comeback in NBA Finals history in Game 4, and the crew shares how they celebrated the big win. They also react to how the Knicks’ fanbase has been treating Wemby, and if it’s justified or not. Hov announces two more shows in Paris and Los Angeles, and Rory gears up for Nas’ show in Flushing this weekend. Jadakiss addresses DJ Khaled and Drake’s beef, and Mal questions if there really is any beef at all between the two. A$AP Rocky makes headlines for his fashion choices during his tour, and a couple of listeners call in looking for relationship advice. See you next week, and Go Knicks!

Spread the love