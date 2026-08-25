Tee Grizzley pairs “Back Ina Yams” with a JerryPHD-shot video as he previews his September 25thye album They Forgot. “Back Ina Yams” sharpens the idea Tee Grizzley introduced with “No Effort 2”: the flexes are evidence, but the record keeps pulling attention back to what it took to reach them. He answers questions about extravagant spending by remembering when a Polo hoodie from Macy’s was out of reach, then pivots from yacht money and watches to prison sentences, funerals, court cases, and the support system that keeps him steady.

Watch the “Back Ina Yams” video below.

