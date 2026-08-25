Jacquees keeps promoting his project Mood 2 with an official video for “Chiropractor”, building on the DC Young Fly skit that sets up the song. The song is sequenced directly after “Realign You – Skit,” where DC Young Fly and Jacquees riff about a woman needing a chiropractor after a backstage hookup. “Chiropractor” picks up that punchline immediately, reducing the idea to a blunt, chant-like hook while Jacquees spends the verses leaning all the way into the bedroom-R&B double entendre.

Watch the “Chiropractor” video below.

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