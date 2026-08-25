Busta Rhymes finally hits us with the J Dilla-produced Dillagence II, featuring the late D’Angelo, Lil Wayne, Slum Village, Anderson.Paak, Ludacris and more and the Hype Williams-directed “This Woman” video. Dillagence II finally turns that archive into a full collaborative album, extending the idea behind the DJ Mick Boogie-hosted Dillagence while keeping Busta’s long-running chemistry with Dilla at the center. Dilla entrusted him with hundreds of beats before his death, and Busta has drawn from them selectively ever since.

You can stream Dillagence II in its entirety below.