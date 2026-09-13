Inspectah Deck pulled up to Drink Champs and finally told the whole story about his first album getting wiped out in the flood at RZA’s crib. He talks about taking those floppy disks to NASA to try and save them, and how nothing came back. He gets into why he blamed RZA for years, how Wu-Tang got banned from Hot 97 for ten years after Ghostface went off at Summer Jam, and what he heard about Diddy paying to keep them off the radio. Deck also breaks down ODB being a natural superstar, the Nas and Wu-Tang tour, getting on Tupac’s My Mind Made Up, and the Once Upon A Time In Shaolin album he never even got to hear. Plus he speaks on his new Dragon’s Breath album, Czarface, and Wu-Tang going into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He got real about jail, therapy, catching a case at 56, and the sacrifices he wishes he could take back. Long overdue flowers for one of the best to ever do it.

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