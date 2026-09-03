Ghostface Killah gives “Soul Thang” an official video, bringing the Supreme Clientele 2 posse cut back into focus. This was never a standard lead-and-feature record; its value lies in how often Ghostface steps aside for the rest of the lineup. He shares the mic with Sun God, Nems, Supreme-Intelligence, Driz, Pillz, Iceman Bronxman, and Reek da Villian. Directed by Kingdom Come Media, the video treats that exchange as the point, putting faces to the verses and following the song’s constant handoff rather than recasting it as a solo showcase.

Watch the “Soul Thang” video below.

