Redman takes on Red Bull Italy’s first English-language “Red Bull 64 Bars” session over a stripped-back DJ Shocca beat. Redman has already stepped into a Red Bull session with Method Man and Raekwon on Red Bull Spiral, but “Red Bull 64 Bars” strips the equation right back. In the first English-language session from Red Bull Italy’s version of the format, there is no crew to spar with: just Redman, DJ Shocca’s loop, and 64 bars that have to hold their own. Shocca keeps the drums blunt and distant vocal fragments at the edges, leaving the center clear for Redman’s accumulated instincts: neighborhood detail, old-school touchstones, slick threats, absurd jokes, and Gilla House self-mythology all collide without losing momentum.

Watch the full freestyle below.

