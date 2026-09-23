The latest episode from the JBP begins with an exchange on checking in with your partners when they are out of the country (1:21) before turning to *SPOILER ALERT* the room’s thoughts on the season finale of ‘Lioness’ (20:18). Offset has a new single ‘Something I Need’ (43:30), Joe asks his cohosts if they care about Usher crowning himself as the King of R&B (48:02), plus a funeral gone wrong in Detroit (1:02:35). Ice shares his feelings about the Bryson Tiller, Ty Dolla $ign, & Majid Jordan show at Prudential Center (1:16:20), Shaq has been named an honorary FBI Agent leading to a DM exchange with a veteran calling him broke (1:30:57), and Jalen Rose shoots at Dr. Umar (1:50:29). Also, the cast discusses ‘The Diary of a CEO’ including Colin Kaepernick’s issues with JAY-Z (2:00:28), Tyrese Haliburton’s interview on Speedy’s ‘Boardroom Talk’ platform includes how expensive hiring artists for a wedding really is (2:17:05), Marc shares an update about Nolan Wells (2:35:33), and much more.



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