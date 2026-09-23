Happy Monday! The guys kick this episode off with a weekend recap, and find out the meaning of each others’ names. Usher crowns himself the “King of R&B”, Baby D debates what artist, past or present, would make the best streamer, and HBO’s ‘Jay-Z in 8’ documentary releases its first two episodes. Speaking of Hov, rumors circulate the internet that Jay is having trouble finding a Super Bowl headliner, and that he may end up taking the stage himself. Drake’s “FOMO” videos start populating on streaming, and the guys discuss what Lil Durk’s return to music will be like. AZ Chike’s album, “No Rest for the Wicked” drops, as well as an alleged Pusha T and Pharrell leak.



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