Happy Tuesday! The guys kick this episode off with a weekend recap, which includes spending time with LVRN, and a couple movie nights. Mal shares his love for Raisin Brand cereal and Western movies, which leads to a discussion over old people being racist. Rory recaps his stream with Justice from LVRN, where they picked out someone to fly out to do a session with them in Atlanta. Justin Timberlake gets a documentary with Apple TV, Rory shares an odd experience at Sahara East. Friend of the show, Belly Gang Kushington drops by to speak on his new album, “Good Dope Sell Itself”. Fresh off performing “WTF GOIN” in front of a packed out stadium with Usher, Chris Brown, and 21 Savage, Belly Gang shares more about how it feels to have his hard work pay off, his relationship with his family, and some hilarious stories about going to therapy. We also discuss the significance of the XXL Freshmen List, good music selling itself, and Druski’s sketch about him. His new album, “Good Dope Sells Itself” is out now!

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