The JBP kicks off its pre-Thanksgiving episode with a quick discussion on seasonal depression and mental stability (20:20) before diving into Jensen Huang being rehired as CEO & President of Nvidia (43:50). The latest in the George Washington Bridge shooting as the assailant was denied bail (1:18:00), Yella Beezy’s baby mother speaks out (1:30:20), and Havoc responds to a lawsuit from the estate of Prodigy (1:44:24). Also, Joe shares his thoughts about Rapsody and Hip-Hop following comments from DJ Akademiks (2:13:25), Marvel’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer (2:40:35), Emanny discusses the latest video from Chrisean Rock (3:00:55), and much more.

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