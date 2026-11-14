Happy Friday! Baby D’s calls for a flood come true, and Rory, Mal, and Zip react to Jaybayanimal’s appearance on Uncle Murda and Tony Yayo’s podcast, before getting into Steph Curry addressing people hating on his wife Ayesha. Steph posts a video responding to Gilbert Arenas and Nick Young clowning Ayesha, calling her “the only blemish” on Steph’s career, which leads to a larger discussion about men speaking on women’s business online. Zip shares his experience meeting Rory’s daughter, and talks about his desire to have children, and what kind of father he will be. Lil Baby releases his album “FRESH”, which is met by mixed reviews, and Mal speaks on artists who outgrow their talent. Mal also finally listened to Jack Harlow’s new project, “Sweet Action II”, and shares his takes on the project, Yella Beezy gets sentenced to life in prison for hiring someone to kill MO3, and Rory questions how real Friday the 13th really is. A listener calls in to ask about his partner who has some intrusive thoughts, and the crew discusses how to deal with a loved one who is fighting mental health issues.

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