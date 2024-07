Rich The Kid returns with his fourth solo studio album, Life’s A Gamble. Executive produced by Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign, Featuring 18 new tracks and guest appearances by Peso Pluma, Ye, Ty Dolla, Playboi Carti, French Montana, Offset, Takeoff, Quavo, BIA, Chief Keef, and Rob49.

You can stream Life’s A Gamble in its entirety below.