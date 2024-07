Rapper / actor Donald Glover gets on his Childish Gambino shit with the release of his fifth studio album, Bando Stone & The New World. The project serves as the soundtrack to his new film of the same name. Featuring 17 new tracks and guest appearances by Jorja Smith, Amaarae, Chloe, Flo Milli, Legend, Yeat, Foushee, and Khruangbin.

You can stream Bando Stone & The New World in its entirety below.