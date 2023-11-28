New Music: Elzhi & Oh No – Fireballs

Elzhi and Oh No just announced that they will be releasing a joint album titled Heavy Vibrato on December 1st. Elzhi had this to say about the project

“Oh No is a scientist when it comes to manipulating sound..[This is] a perfect balance between effortless and technical.”

Oh No adds,

“Elzhi is straight up amazing. From crafting wordplay, to concepts and flows, to storytelling, he’s on another level.”

Here is the first single from the project titled “Fireballs”. Elzhi kicks his intricate bars over the victorious production.

