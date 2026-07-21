Music Video: Larry June ft. Wallo267 – Go Outside Intro

Larry June and Wallo267 set the tone for Who Coppin in the Sean Kelly-directed video for the album opener “Go Outside Intro.”

Wallo267 kicks things off with a spoken pep talk about ambition, enjoying the rewards, and making life feel larger before June takes over with his measured flow. The visuals move between a Bay Area home, rows of cars, and a boat ride on the water, placing June’s low-key delivery inside the comfort and freedom described throughout the record.

Watch the “Go Outside Intro” video below.

