New Music: Ciara ft. Latto – This Right Here

Ciara has teamed up with Latto for her new single ‘This Right Here”. The song is produced by legendary producer Jazze Pha who has done hits for Ciara like “Goodies” & “1, 2 Step”. It was release via Ciara’s label Beauty Marks Entertainment for Atlanta’s Official Ciara Day. Ciara had this to say about the record:

“‘This Right Here,’ is the type of collaboration I always dreamt of! Being together with my hometown friends on this record means so much to me! Also knowing the amazing history that Jazze Pha and I have had together makes this moment, extra special. I want to thank Latto for bringing her infectious ATL girl energy to this record! ‘This Right Here’ is one of my favorite tracks on the album and I’m so excited that my fans will get to hear this record as today is Ciara Day in Atlanta and we are getting close to kicking off the month of my album release!”

Ciara’s new album CiCi is due out on August 22nd.

You can stream ‘This Right Here” below.