Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, & Ish (Episode 848) “The 3rd Original”

In episode 848 the JBP begin discussing Shannon Sharpe’s dismissal from ESPN () before turning to new music. Metro Boomin’s album ‘A Futuristic Summa’ drops (), Joe shares his thoughts on ‘Fantastic Four’ () as well as a new single from YG featuring Leon Thomas (). The room reacts to Rashidah Ali & Cardi B’s recent confrontation (), Ari Lennox speaks out on the show ‘Martin’ for disrespecting Pam (), and will.i.am says Black Thought is a trillion times better than JAY-Z (). Also, Demaris calls out rapper Ray Vaughn for his recent comments leading the cast to discuss ‘checking someone’s energy’ (), Brooke Hogan breaks her silence following her father’s death (), Bobbi Althoff’s podcast is ending (), Part of the Show (), and much more!

