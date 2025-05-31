Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 830) “Stupid Seeds Grow Stupid Plants” ft. Jozzy

The latest episode of the JBP kicks off with QueenzFlip’s thoughts on the new HBO documentary ‘Pee-wee as Himself’ () before the room turns to Offset demanding spousal support in a new divorce case filing (). In new music Clipse drops a single for their upcoming album ‘Let God Sort Em Out’ (), Donald Trump is continuing to pardon people (), and Tory Lanez legal team continues to push for his freedom (). Also, Memphis’ own singer/songwriter Jozzy joins the crew () to talk about her new music and her early love for Melyssa Ford, leaving P. Diddy’s label, her inspirations, the need for songwriters, ‘StagePlay 2 Get Her Back’, and much more!

