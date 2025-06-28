Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 838) “Thank You For That, That Was Informative”

The greatest pod in the world opens up its latest episode with homie court (3:05) before Joe shares about going to his brother’s graduation and parenting kids who may or may not want to go to college (21:00). The JBP then reacts to Jeff Bezos having a $50 million wedding in Venice (39:30), the 2025 NBA Draft (1:04:37), and T-Pain comments about Drake not taking his own advice to exit gracefully from the music industry (1:16:45). In new music, a record from Rick Ross & Pharrell (1:39:48) and Wale releases a new freestyle (1:45:48). Also, July 4th is around the corner (2:06:40), closing arguments in the Diddy case (2:18:44), The New York Times releases its 100 best movies of the 21st Century (2:37:55), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here: www.patreon.com/joebudden

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | TheARTI$t (feat. Kaliii) – “Red Light Special”

Ice | Pusha T (feat. Labrinth & Malice) – “I Pray For You”

Parks | Nick Grant – “It Ain’t Personal”

Ish | Elijah Waters – “Lose Control”

Melyssa | Maray – “Gemini”