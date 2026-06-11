Music Video: MGK & Wiz Khalifa – Passport

mgk and Wiz Khalifa release the official video for their track “passport”. Off of their collaborative mixtape Blog Era Boyz. The track pulls from the same throwback-minded chemistry that shaped the collaborative mixtape, with both artists leaning into a breezy, road-tested pocket rather than forcing a heavy-handed nostalgia play. mgk moves through it with a loose confidence, while Wiz brings the relaxed polish that has long made his travel-life records feel effortless.

Watch the “passport” video below.