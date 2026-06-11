Music Video: MGK & Wiz Khalifa – Passport

June 11, 2026

mgk and Wiz Khalifa release the official video for their track “passport”. Off of their collaborative mixtape Blog Era Boyz. The track pulls from the same throwback-minded chemistry that shaped the collaborative mixtape, with both artists leaning into a breezy, road-tested pocket rather than forcing a heavy-handed nostalgia play. mgk moves through it with a loose confidence, while Wiz brings the relaxed polish that has long made his travel-life records feel effortless.

Watch the “passport” video below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Music Video: MGK & Wiz Khalifa – Girl Next Door Music Video: mgk & Wiz Khalifa – Everything Tatted Mixtape: MGK & Wiz Khalifa – Blog Era Boyz Default ThumbnailWiz Khalifa Reveals Guest Features on ‘Rolling Papers 2’ Album Mixtape: Wiz Khalifa – See Ya Music Video: Wiz Khalifa – Try It
Tagged:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

error: Content is protected !!