We’re back from our BRAND NEW STUDIO! Everyone, including Baisely, has a mic stand. We figured Rory deserved his house back so we agreed to surprise him for his birthday. Admittedly this was a big weekend for the team. Not only did we get a new studio, but Demaris is now Cardi B’s family. We react to the clip from Cardi’s IG Live of her shouting out Demaris for support. Cardi also has some words directed at Mal. The beef continues (pause) but with the whites. MGK responds to Jack Harlow and Rory is forced to choose a side. Chris Brown and Usher allegedly had an altercation over the weekend in Vegas, while Diddy and Jermaine Dupree may have agreed to terms for a Verzuz. We discuss A.I. technology and how much we would hate the A.I. versions of ourselves. Spreadie Gibbs was the best thing trending over the weekend. We react to that interesting situation. We end with music and discuss Ed’s big win for the whites, Armani White’s album, and Conway’s album. Tune in as the guys discuss all of this, as well as the NBA playoffs. Are the Knicks a lost cause? And will Anthony Davis stay healthy?

