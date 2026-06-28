New Music: Russ – Sunday To Sunday

Russ shares “Sunday To Sunday”. A self-produced single built on sharp pacing, and his familiar all-in work ethic.

The record moves with the confidence of an artist who knows exactly how to build around a pocket, a melodic loop, and enough bounce to make the grind feel less like pressure and more like rhythm. The hook gives the song its shape, but the verses carry the personality. Russ sounds locked into the idea of staying active every day of the week, balancing flexes with that self-made discipline he has always pushed to the front.

You can stream “Sunday To Sunday” below.

