New Music: Nicki Minaj – Banned From No (Remix)

Fresh off the release of Lil Wayne’s Tha Carter VI, as a bonus track Nicki Minaj hops on “Banned From No (Remix)”. Nicki Minaj lends her services on a revamped hook and also delivers a hard verse.

You can stream the “Banned From No (Remix)” below.

