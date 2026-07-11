Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 517) The Stroke Monster

July 11, 2026

Baby D is back, and catches up with Rory and Mal after two weeks of not seeing each other. The gang shares some of their weekend plans, including Jay-Z’s Yankee Stadium shows, Love Island watch parties, and more. Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira, and BTS are announced as FIFA World Cup Halftime Show performers, 50 Cent receives three Emmy nominations for his Diddy documentary, Future and THE-DREAM prepare for new albums, and Kodak Black reveals the group name with Kendrick Lamar and Ye. Finally, a caller inquires about how to tell his partner that she has bad breath, and the guys give some innovative solutions.

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