Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 500) Rapplebee’s

Happy Friday! Before you start this episode, go listen to Rory’s new single, “Still Be Mine”, featuring BLK ODYSSY and Lucky Daye, and watch the music video on Netflix! It’s been a slow news week, so the crew catches up, and shares their weekend plans. The Breakfast Club launches a live morning show on Netflix, DJ Vlad takes a survey of men on the internet, and Lizzo becomes the face of Chili’s. In music news, Drake breaks records with all 12 of his albums charting, Big Sean and Wale are the topic of a hypothetical Versuz Battle, and Latto gears up for her retirement album. The Knicks sweep their way to the finals, and the guys share some advice on girls ghosting dudes.

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