Audio: New Rory & Mal (Episode 486) The Bones

The gang is back to recap their weekends, including Mal’s Michael review and Rory and Peeje’s Caribbean karaoke night. The crew grieves Meg and Klay’s breakup, which ultimately brings up a discussion about the internet’s reaction to anything Meg related. Speaking of the internet, Demaris’ tweets went viral over the weekend, as well as a video of a Houston man sucking toes at a day party. Cam’ron and Dame Dash continue taking shots at each other, Trump survives another assassination attempt, and a caller inquires about the team’s best pick-up lines.

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