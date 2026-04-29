Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 924) “Reasonable Expectations”

The latest episode from the JBP kicks off with a quick recap of Parks wife’s birthday over the weekend (19:25) before turning to the news of Meg Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson’s relationship coming to an end (45:17). A shooting takes place at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner (1:40:33), Aries Spears asks DJ Vlad for more money (1:59:16), and the Hulk Hogan documentary hits Netflix (2:06:39). Also, the cops get called on Jim Jones at Lowe’s (2:15:33), the NY Times releases their list of the 30 greatest songwriters (2:24:48), and much more!

Spread the love