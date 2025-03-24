Music Video: Wale – Blanco

After a brief hiatus, Wale is returning back to the music scene and has now released his latest single “Blanco”. Produced by Red Vision, Wale speaks on his life’s obstacles.
You can stream “Blanco” below.
***Updated with the official video.***
