Music Video: Wale – Blanco

in

After a brief hiatus, Wale is returning back to the music scene and has now released his latest single “Blanco”. Produced by Red Vision, Wale speaks on his life’s obstacles.

You can stream “Blanco” below.

***Updated with the official video.***

Spread the love

Related posts:

Default ThumbnailMusic Video: Wale – Negotiations Default ThumbnailNew Music: Lil Dude ft. Wale – Diablo Default ThumbnailNew Music: Eric Bellinger x Wale – Esskeetit (Remix) Music Video: Wale – Max Julien New Music: Wale – Ghetto Speak / Mission Statement

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *