Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 933) “STFU Janice”

The JBP kicks off this episode with the cast debating if Drake’s ‘Janice STFU’ is about Joe (26:24) before turning to Latto’s new album ‘Big Mama’ (39:09). The room then has a discussion about love albums and songs (50:09), 6LACK’s project ‘Love is the New Gangsta’ (1:01:05), and Game 7 of the Spurs-Thunder series is this weekend (1:18:21). Marc Lamont Hill was principal for a day while Parks attended career day (1:33:40), podcast appearances from Young M.A (1:48:20) and Gayle King (2:14:10), the smear campaign against Larry Jackson & Gamma (2:32:00), and much more!

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