New Music: Ciara – Yes

July 11, 2026

Ciara celebrates her tenth wedding anniversary with her new record “Yes”. An intimate R&B song about commitment, desire, and choosing love again. Released on July 6, exactly a decade after their wedding, the song treats saying yes not as a single ceremonial moment but as a choice made repeatedly throughout a relationship. A soft choir introduces the record before Ciara settles into its intimate R&B production, moving between affection and the certainty of having found the right partner.

You can stream “Yes” below.

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