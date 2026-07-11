New Music: Ciara – Yes

Ciara celebrates her tenth wedding anniversary with her new record “Yes”. An intimate R&B song about commitment, desire, and choosing love again. Released on July 6, exactly a decade after their wedding, the song treats saying yes not as a single ceremonial moment but as a choice made repeatedly throughout a relationship. A soft choir introduces the record before Ciara settles into its intimate R&B production, moving between affection and the certainty of having found the right partner.

You can stream “Yes” below.