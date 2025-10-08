Music Video: JID ft. Ciara & EarthGang – Sk8

Atlanta’s J.I.D has unveiled the official video for his track “Sk8,” a standout from his buzzing album, God Does Like Ugly. Filmed at the city’s iconic roller rinks, Golden Glide and Cascade, the visual salutes Atlanta’s skate culture and the community that powers it. Directed by Maya Table. The clip stars Ciara and EarthGang, and is packed with cameos from Atlanta pillars and friends including Kilo Ali, Jermaine Dupri, Bijan Robinson, Baby Kia, BunnaB, Jace, Key!, Swavay, Ben Reilly, Jasper, KP The Great, QueenzFlip, and NuFace.

Watch the “Sk8” video below.