New Music: Ciara ft. Lil Wayne & Chris Brown – How We Roll (Remix)
By Cyclone - November 5, 2023

Ciara revamps her "How We Roll" collab featuring Chris Brown with the official remix adding Lil Wayne to the fold. The original version appeared on her CiCi EP. Wayne gets busy with some new bars. You can stream "How We Roll (Remix)" below.