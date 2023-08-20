Home Music Video Music Video: Ciara ft. Lil Baby – Forever Music Video Music Video: Ciara ft. Lil Baby – Forever By Cyclone - August 20, 2023 Fresh off the release of her CiCi EP, Ciara delver her new video “Forever” featuring Lil Baby. Directed by Taj and Dre, Ciara and Lil Baby get dipped in designer threads and bring the fun to an upbeat wedding. Watch the “Forever” video below. Spread the love RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR New Music: DJ Khaled ft. Future, Lil Baby & Lil Uzi Vert – Supposed to Be Loved Music Video: Ciara ft. Chris Brown – How We Roll Music Video: Lil Baby – Merch Madness New Music: The Weeknd – Like A God / False Idols Ft. Lil Baby Music Video: Gucci Mane ft. Lil Baby – Bluffin Music Video: Lil Baby – Go Hard