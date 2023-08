With his new album, Hood Poet set to drop on September 15th, Polo G release his new single, “Barely Holding On”. Directed by Arrad. In the heartfelt visual, Polo raps at a piano and speaks on surviving the streets and overcoming life’s struggles. “Barely Holdin’ On” is the follow-up to his track “No Time Wasted” featuring Future.

Watch the “Barely Holding On” video below.