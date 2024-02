After a brief hiatus, Polo G is back at it with his latest single/video, “Sorrys & Ferraris”. In the clip, Polo G cruises with a convoy of Ferraris and celebrates his birthday while kicking his viscous flow. This is Polo’s first music since last year’s “Barely Holding On”. Both tracks are off his upcoming album, Hood Poet.

Watch the “Sorrys & Ferraris” video below.