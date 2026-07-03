Music Video: Jorja Smith ft. Wizkid – Alive

Jorja Smith and Wizkid reconnect for their collab “Alive”. The chemistry is immediate. Jorja moves through the record with a soft but controlled touch, letting the rhythm lift her vocal instead of crowding it. Wizkid slides in naturally, adding a calmer glow to the song’s pulse rather than treating the feature like a takeover. Off of Jorja’s forthcoming album What Are The Odds, which is set to arrive in August. Gabriel Trautmann directs the official video, shot in Paris, and the visual matches the song’s easy movement with sunlit bodies, close glances, and a sense of romance that feels more lived-in than staged.

Watch the “Alive” video below.

