New Music: YoungBoy Never Broke Again – Try So Hard

YoungBoy Never Broke Again plays into pain and persistence on “Try So Hard”. A melodic cut put together around struggle, reflection, and the feeling of trying to outrun circumstances that refuse to loosen their grip. “Try So Hard” follows a busy stretch that already included Slime Cry earlier this year and the recent More Leaks 2. Rather than pushing the chaos louder, YoungBoy pulls inward here, using the song’s familiar melodic shape to underline the pressure behind the words.

You can stream “Try So Hard” below.