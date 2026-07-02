Music Video: FKA Twigs ft. Lil Yachty – On Your Mind

July 2, 2026

FKA twigs drops of “On Your Mind” featuring Lil Yachty. The pairing looks unexpected on paper, but the song gives both artists enough strange space to make sense together. Twigs moves through the track with that familiar mix of control and volatility, letting the melody flicker between intimacy and release, while Yachty slides in from a more warped, melodic angle rather than forcing a straight rap feature into the middle of it.

You can stream “On Your Mind” below.

***Updated with the official video.***

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