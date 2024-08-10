Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queenzflip & Melyssa Ford (Episode 749) “The Return Of The Rockports”

Kicking off the latest JBP episode, Joe sets the scene following Lucky Daye’s performance at Radio City Music Hall in which Melyssa Ford ended up on stage (). QueenzFlip/Unc then talks joining Kai Cenat’s stream (), Marcus Jordan was caught snorting a substance on vacation (), and Nelly’s arrest in Missouri (). Also, rumors of Kanye West’s drug use and the state of ‘Vultures 2’ (), the room discusses the recent reorganization among music labels (), Drake releases 100GB worth of content (), ‘Caresha Please’ has returned (), Latto releases her new album ‘Sugar Honey Iced Tea’ (), Travis Scott arrested in Paris (), The Fugees tour has been canceled (), and much more!

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Major Myjah“Exes”

Ice | Polo G (feat. GloRilla) – “Bad Kids”

Parks | Benny the Butcher (feat. Lindsay Niccs) – “Higher”

Ish | Kenyon Dixon“Brand New”

Melyssa | Xavier Omär & ELHAE“LUV 4 U”

Emanny | dvsn“Angela”

