Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Queensflip, Mona Love, & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 866) “From One Crash Out To Another”

The JBP kicks off its new episode discussing the ongoing beef from Cardi B and Nicki Minaj (21:05) before turning to the two diss records from JT aimed at Cardi (39:45). Joe asks the room if they believe in music bullying (1:19:35), Bryson Tiller releases Disc 1 of ‘Solace & The Vices’ (2:06:53), and Leon Thomas has new music leading the cast to debate what other R&B artists he’s making it tough for (2:14:25). Also, a debate on funeral attendance (2:31:05), Reading Rainbow is making a return (2:43:50), the MLB Playoffs (2:54:33), Diddy’s sentencing (3:05:45), Part of the Show (3:21:10), and much more.

