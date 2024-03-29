Album Stream: Beyonce – Cowboy Carter

Beyonce delivers her Country music album, Cowboy Carter, the second installment of her ongoing trilogy series. Featuring 27 new songs and guest appearances by Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Willie Nelson, Willie Jones, Brittney Spencer, Reyna Roberts, Tanner Adell, Linda Martell, Shaboozey, Tiera Kennedy & Beyonce’s youngest daughter, Rumi Carter. Bey had this to say about the album

“This album has been over five years in the making. It was born out of an experience that I had years ago where I did not feel welcomed…and it was very clear that I wasn’t. But, because of that experience, I did a deeper dive into the history of Country music and studied our rich musical archive. Act II is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work. This ain’t a Country album. This is a “Beyoncé” album. This is act ii COWBOY CARTER, and I am proud to share it with y’all!”

You can stream Cowboy Carter in its entirety below.