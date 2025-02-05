Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast w/ Parks, Ice, Ish, Queensflip, Melyssa Ford & Marc Lamont Hill (Episode 797) “Clean Sweep”

Grammy night moments highlight the latest episode of the JBP as the crew begins with Chris Brown winning Best R&B Album for ‘11:11’ (), the Associated Press disrespecting Babyface on the red carpet (), and Kanye West allegedly arriving uninvited with his wife Bianca Censori (). Also, Beyoncé’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ collects multiple awards, including Album of the Year (), Joe shares his feelings about the nominees for Best New Artist such as Benson Boone & Chappell Roan (), and The Weeknd returns to the stage after the academy takes some accountability (). Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Not Like Us’ earns a clean sweep winning five awards () which leads to Drake & PARTYNEXTDOOR’s new album in the coming weeks (). The room then debates songs with multiple versions such as ‘Killing Me Softly’ (), the latest in the A$AP Rocky trial (), Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers shocks the world (), Marc Lamont Hill brings a marriage question to the pod as a father (), and much more!

Become a Patron of The Joe Budden Podcast for additional bonus episodes and visual content for all things JBP! Join our Patreon here:

Sleeper Picks:

Joe | Tory Lanez (feat. Jacquees) – “Slow Grind”

Ice | Chris Brown – “Feel Something”

Parks | Swizz Beatz & Nas – “Echo”

Ish | Kal Banx & SiR – “MOB”

Melyssa | Winny – “Pretty”