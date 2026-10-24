French Montana, Max B and Stove God Cooks weigh success against betrayal on their joint single “Live and Die”. This is the first single from the upcoming Coke Boys 7: All Dogs Go To Heaven. Between the wins and the jewelry, French Montana’s hook weighs good deeds against sins and generosity against betrayal. The repeated refrain ties everything back to the stove, keeping the hustle behind the success in view as Max B and Stove God Cooks bring their own versions of that history into the record.

You can stream “Live and Die” below.