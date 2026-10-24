French Montana, Max B and Stove God Cooks weigh success against betrayal on their joint single “Live and Die”. This is the first single from the upcoming Coke Boys 7: All Dogs Go To Heaven. Between the wins and the jewelry, French Montana’s hook weighs good deeds against sins and generosity against betrayal. The repeated refrain ties everything back to the stove, keeping the hustle behind the success in view as Max B and Stove God Cooks bring their own versions of that history into the record.

You can stream “Live and Die” below.

Spread the love

Related posts:

Music Video: French Montana & Max B – MAWA (Make America Wavy Again)Music Video: French Montana & Max B – MAWA (Make America Wavy Again) Music Video: French Montana & Max B – Whippin That WaveMusic Video: French Montana & Max B – Whippin That Wave Music Video: French Montana & Max B – Ever Since U Left MeMusic Video: French Montana & Max B – Ever Since U Left Me New Music: French Montana, Max B & Chase Belly – Bet It AllNew Music: French Montana, Max B & Chase Belly – Bet It All Album Stream: French Montana & Max B – Wave Gods 2: Cosmos BrothersAlbum Stream: French Montana & Max B – Wave Gods 2: Cosmos Brothers Music Video: French Montana & Max B – ToasteeMusic Video: French Montana & Max B – Toastee