Reason connects unresolved trauma, financial ambition, and industry frustration on his new single “I Got Problems”. Produced by Ty Leon and Nahum. Money dominates the hook, but the verses explain what sits behind that fixation: shared clothes and bills, childhood instability, and losses attached to the same blocks where friendships began. When he says he lived a life before the comments and mentions, he draws a line between experiences he still carries and the public image he is expected to maintain.

You can listen to “I Got Problems” below.

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