Cordae and Anderson .Paak release their new joint album, Heavy Is The Crown. Cordae is building his daughter’s dollhouse when Anderson .Paak calls with a problem: he’s hiding in a woman’s closet, her boyfriend has just made parole, and the window offers an escape from the 58th floor. That opening exchange gives Heavy Is The Crown an immediate purpose beyond bringing two familiar collaborators together. Their first joint album makes room for both the ridiculous situations they write themselves into and the family responsibilities they can’t laugh away.

You can stream Heavy Is The Crown in its entirety below.